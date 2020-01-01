Juventus willing to sanction Can's departure as Dortmund prepare approach

The Germany midfielder is no longer in Maurizio Sarri's plans and is now set to leave the Allianz Stadium before the January transfer deadline

Emre Can looks certain to leave this month, with ready to submit an offer for the out-of-favour midfielder.

Can has been restricted to just eight appearances for the Bianconeri this season, having fallen down the squad pecking order since Maurizio Sarri's arrival as coach.

The 26-year-old finds himself behind the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot and Blaise Matuidi at the moment, having largely failed to live up to expectations since his free transfer from in the summer of 2018.

Goal has learned that Juventus are awaiting an official approach for Can from Dortmund, who are thought to be favourites to land his signature ahead of Premier League outfit .

The Italian champions are willing to sanction the international's departure in the winter window, but only if their reported €25 million (£21m/$28m) valuation is met.

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici ruled out the possibility of selling Can earlier this month, insisting he was still an important part of the club's "project", but that stance appears to have changed.

Can was left out Juve's squad earlier this season, which fuelled speculation over his future at the Allianz Stadium.

He will likely be granted a far more prominent role at Dortmund if a deal is negotiated in the coming days, which would boost his chances of breaking into Germany manager Joachim Low's squad ahead of .

For now, Can remains on Juve's books, and will be taking part in full training with the rest of the squad ahead of a meeting with at Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.

The Bianconeri are on course to win a ninth successive Scudetto come May, having established a four-point lead over second-placed at the top of Serie A after 20 fixtures.

Juve have been relatively quiet during the January market, but did wrap up the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta for €35 million ($39m, £30m) at the start of the month.

The 19-year-old will remain on loan at until the end of the season before joining up with his new team-mates in Turin.

Can may not be the only player leaving Juve either, with Marko Pjaca set to join Cagliari on a six-month loan after undergoing a medical with the club on Thursday.