Juventus star Dybala to see specialist in Barcelona over knee injury

The Argentine was initially expected to miss two to three weeks of action, but is struggling to regain full fitness amid a packed schedule

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has flown to Barcelona to undergo specialist treatment on a knee injury, Goal has learned.

Dybala, 27, landed in the Spanish city today and will meet with Dr Ramon Cugat for a consultation on the troublesome injury.

The Argentine is approaching two months in the sidelines will little improvement in his condition.

How did Dybala sustain the injury?

The forward hurt his knee during his last competitive appearance for Juventus on January 10.

Playing against Sassuolo, Dybala was forced off towards the end of the first half after receiving treatment on the pitch.

Juventus later confirmed that he had suffered a “a low-grade lesion of the medial collateral ligament of the left knee” and was expected to miss between 15 and 20 days of action.

What has been said?

Both the club and player were initially optimistic about his swift return to the field.

Juventus CEO Fabio Paratici told Sky Sport at the beginning of February: “His injury isn’t as bad as previously thought, so he should be back in 7 to 10 days."

Dybala, meanwhile, posted on Instagram a photo of himself accompanied by the message "Eyeing the comeback".

However, the injury has proved slow to mend, and coach Andrea Pirlo admitted on the weekend that his charge was still far from a return.

"Sadly, instead of improving things remain the same," he told reporters. "Dybala is still unavailable. He still has his knee problem and we still have to wait a little longer."

