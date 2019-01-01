'Juventus are smaller than Arsenal!' - Ramsey decision to leave Gunners baffles Adams

The Wales international has penned a four-year pre-contract deal with the Bianconeri after failing to agree terms with the north London side

Aaron Ramsey's decision to leave for is confusing to Gunners legend Tony Adams, who says the Welshman is moving to a smaller club.

Ramsey signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Bianconeri in February after talks between himself and Arsenal over a new deal had broken down last year.

The 28-year-old is still showing good form in the though, having scored the opening goal in the Gunners' 1-1 draw with north London rivals Tottenham on Saturday.

And the fact that he has opted to leave the Emirates Stadium for Turin has shocked Adams, who told Sky Sports: "Well it's a different game and it's a different club to the one that I left in 2002. We would be challenging. The Juventus players would be signing for us.

"Aaron Ramsey is too good to let go, and to not be an Arsenal player for ever.

"To be fair, why would you go to Juventus anyway? They're a smaller club than Arsenal.

"That's the way I've always felt about the Arsenal. But other people think differently - maybe he thinks Cardiff's bigger."

Ramsey began his career with the Bluebirds before signing for Arsenal in 2008, and next season will be the first time he plays for a club outside of the United Kingdom.

He follows the likes of Ashley Cole and Joe Hart in moving from the Premier League to in recent years, Hart having spent the 2016-17 season on loan at while Cole played for from 2014-16.

Article continues below

But both of those aging players were want-aways at their respective clubs, and the Gunners have received criticism from a number of former players for being unable to sign Ramsey to a new deal.

In all likelihood, Ramsey will be joining up with the Italian champions as Juve boast a 16-point lead over in the top flight at present, although their campaign is under threat after they suffered a 2-0 defeat at in their last-16 first leg.

The return fixture takes place in Turin on Tuesday with Juve still looking for a first European title since 1996.