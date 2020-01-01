Juventus and Inter target Chiesa could leave Fiorentina, admits club president

Amid reported interest from Serie A's biggest clubs, the Viola are prepared to sell their star forward

president Rocco Commisso is open to selling Federico Chiesa following speculation and are keen on the star forward.

The international has regularly been linked with a move, having starred for boyhood club Fiorentina.

While Commisso wants to keep the 22-year-old, he said Chiesa – who is contracted until 2022 – could be allowed to leave for the right offer.

"I promised that if the right offer arrives and he wants to leave we will agree," he told Top Calcio 24.

"However, I think that the situation in Florence has changed in the eyes of Federico and beyond and I hope that they can all play together to make a better championship."

Chiesa had scored six goals and provided three assists in 23 games before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Fiorentina and Italy boss Cesare Prandelli is among those expecting the exciting forward to reach the very top of the game in the near future.

With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi not getting any younger, a standing at the top of European and global games will soon be there for the taking.

Plenty of young talent is ready to lead the next generation, including Kylian Mbappe and Joao Felix, but Chiesa is being tipped to force his way into the reckoning.

Prandelli told La Nazione last month: "He must persevere and work in a single direction. I speak of the role, his role.

"Chiesa must specialise in what he feels is his natural tactical position. If he does this, he will become the best player in Europe."

Fiorentina were struggling in 13th in the table when the campaign was stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy is among the nations to have been hardest hit by Covid-19, with several Serie A stars confirmed to have tested positive for the illness.

Players throughout Serie A are now taking in periods of self-isolation in an effort to prevent the disease from spreading further.

As a result, it remains to be seen when Chiesa and his team-mates will be back on the field, with Italian authorities having decided to suspend competitive action indefinitely, with similar action having been taken around the world.