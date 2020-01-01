'Justice for George' - Mbappe & McKennie express solidarity as violent protests rage across United States

The U.S. international wore an armband during Saturday's game against Werder Bremen acknowledging the turmoil back in his home country

Weston McKennie and Kylian Mbappe have expressed their solidarity over protests raging across the United States after a black man was killed by a police officer in Minnesota.

On Monday night, George Floyd was killed after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes, sparking protests across the city that have continued throughout the week.

The officer has been charged with murder and manslaughter but, by Friday night, protests had spread to at least 30 cities across the country.

Many of the demonstrations have turned violent, with officers and protesters clashing, and property damage widespread.

During Saturday's match against , midfielder Weston McKennie showed his support for the movement by wearing a "Justice for George" armband during the game.

Protests in McKennie's hometown of Dallas, Texas erupted on Friday night, with rioters smashing windows and looting some stores in scenes that were repeated in cities across the country.

It wasn't just Americans who took notice of the protests, though, with star Mbappe also making his voice heard by tweeting "#JusticeForGeorge" .

More demonstrations are expected nationwide on Saturday, with 2,500 members of the National Guard mobilised in Minnesota in an attempt to put down some of the more violent elements of the protests.

On the pitch, McKennie was unable to prevent his side from continuing their slump as Schalke fell 1-0 at home to Werder Bremen after a first-half goal from Leonardo Bittencourt​.

Schalke have now lost six of seven matches and have gone 11 games without a win after falling to Bremen, who are in deep relegation trouble sitting in 17th in the .

After a strong start to the season, Schalke have slipped to 10th in the Bundesliga table.

McKennie could potentially be in his final season with Schalke, having expressed a desire to move to the Premier League earlier this month.

“For me, the next goal is . It has always been my dream to play in the Premier League,” the 19-time capped U.S. international said in an exclusive interview with Goal and DAZN .

“I want to join a club that fights for a place in Europe – the or the . For now, I'm happy at Schalke because I get to play.”