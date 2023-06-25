Arsenal have reached a agreement on personal terms with Jurrien Timber as they close in on signing the Ajax defender.

Arsenal agreed terms with Timber

Defender will sign five-year deal

Teams to agree €45m fee

WHAT HAPPENED? Timber has agreed to sign a five-year contract at Arsenal, De Telegraaf reports, with the deal doubling his current salary to around €8 million (£6.9m/$8.7m) per season. The Gunners and Ajax are expected to come to an agreement over a fee of around €45m (£39m/$49m), excluding bonuses, considerably higher than Arsenal's initial offer which was submitted last week.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Timber had previously been linked with a move to Manchester United to reunite with ex-Ajax coach Erik ten Hag. Bayern Munich also emerged as candidates to sign the 22-year-old, but he looks set to end up in north London instead.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Timber started in the Feyenoord youth system before transferring to Ajax's academy in 2014. He progressed through the ranks to become a key figure in the senior team, making 121 appearances in all competitions for Ajax.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners must hash out the details of their agreement with Ajax before they can unveil Timber as their latest signing.