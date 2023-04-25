Jurgen Klopp explains why ‘extreme threat’ Diogo Jota is back to his best after netting four goals in two games for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp is delighted to see “super smart player” Diogo Jota back to his best, with the Liverpool forward having always been an “extreme threat”.

Forward went a year without a goal

Has rediscovered spark after injury

West Ham next on the agenda

WHAT HAPPENED? Much was made of Jota’s goal drought a few weeks ago as he went 12 months without finding the back of the net. The 26-year-old did, however, suffer serious misfortune on the injury front during that time and has shown what he is capable of when fully fit by scoring four goals in his last two appearances. Klopp never had any doubt that Jota would come good again, with the hard-working forward an integral part of his plans.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told reporters of Jota heading into a Premier League clash with West Ham on Wednesday: “He got back to speed. He's an exceptional player. Since he joined us he did exceptional stuff. Super smart player. Diogo is a super smart player and can play in different positions. He's not the tallest but is an extreme threat in the air and good with both feet and has the speed. He had a really bad injury this season and a bad injury before that. That kept him back - nothing else. His only problem is the injury this season and he would be on more than four goals. It was really cool that he could score these goals for us.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp is set to lock horns with David Moyes again in midweek, with the German tactician happy to see the former Everton boss surviving sack calls at West Ham as he would have been nudged up an unfortunate list had the Scot lost his job in east London. Klopp added: “If West Ham had sacked David Moyes, I would be the oldest manager in the Premier League. Since then I have had my fingers crossed, David has to stay! He is a top colleague. They have a good team and have shown quality again. Difficult game for us.”

WHAT NEXT? Klopp, who is 55 years of age, sits fourth on the oldest Premier League manager list at present, with Wolves coach Julen Lopetegui (56), West Ham boss Moyes (60) and Crystal Palace veteran Roy Hodgson (75) all ahead of him.