Jurgen Klopp says he is "positive" about Liverpool's summer transfer business, admitting talks over potential signings have already taken place.

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking at a press conference on Friday ahead of the Reds' Premier League clash with Manchester City, Klopp revealed the club had been "busy" during the recent international break, as they line up a series of targets for the summer window.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told reporters: "That [plan for next season] is the only thing we do [during the break], apart from have a few days off. We do not plan training sessions or things like this. On the player side, I'm positive, I would say. But there are talks, not decisions. We are busy, as you can imagine."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham remains, GOAL understands, Liverpool's top summer target, despite strong competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City. Chelsea and England star Mason Mount is another who has been identified, while there is a long-standing interest in Wolves' Matheus Nunes too.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds take on Manchester City at the Etihad in the early Premier League game on Saturday (12:30 GMT).