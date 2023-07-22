Jurgen Klopp suggests Liverpool will be active in the transfer market before the start of the Premier League season

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool will be active in the transfer window before the start of the Premier League season on August 11.

Reds set to spend

Liverpool have already strengthened

More arrivals likely

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp has seen his transfer plans thrown into chaos. Having signed both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, the Reds' midfield appeared requisitely strengthened - but both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are set to move to Saudi Arabia. That has left the Reds chasing further reinforcements and Klopp says the club still have time to bring in new acquisitions.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the We Are Liverpool podcast, Klopp said: “My main focus and my main energy has to go into the training sessions, that’s what I do.

“The time left and right of the sessions then I can try and sort other stuff, and that’s what we are doing.

“Still around three to four weeks until the first game of the season, a few things have to happen until then. Definitely. Transfer market-wise as well, that’s clear now.

“It will happen, and we will have a good team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have been linked with Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure and Brighton's Moises Caicedo, who is also wanted by Chelsea. They are likely to quickly move for a new midfielder once Fabinho and Henderson's exits are confirmed.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool face German club Greuther Furth in their next pre-season friendly on Monday.