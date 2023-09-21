'A super game!' - Jurgen Klopp hails Ryan Gravenberch's influence after midfielder impresses on full debut in Europa League win

Jurgen Klopp hailed Ryan Gravenberch's influence after Liverpool made a roaring comeback against LASK Linz in an Europa League fixture.

Liverpool beat LASK 3-1

Gravenberch impressed on his full debut

Klopp lavished praise on the midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds went down a goal behind to an early Florian Flecker strike but goals from Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah ensured that they registered a 3-1 win in Austria in their European campaign opener. Gravenberch was a key figure on the pitch and even set up Diaz for the second goal that put Liverpool in front for the first time in the match after the hour mark.

Klopp was mighty impressed with the performance of the Dutch player and recognised his contribution as "decisive" in the match.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Ryan [Gravenberch] played a super game in really difficult circumstances and was really decisive for us... So there were so many positives and I am cheeky enough to be really happy about that game," he said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gravenberch revealed that the manager boosted his confidence in a training session ahead of the match with a pep talk where he urged the player to "feel free" so that he can express himself to the fullest on the pitch.

"Yesterday after training he came to me and said to me [to] feel free, you know, you can do whatever you want, of course you have to do your things, but he just said feel free and show yourself and the Ryan you are," he said.

WHAT NEXT? Although Gravenberch had to be substituted due to a cramp with 15 minutes to play, he will hope to return to the starting XI when the Reds host West Ham on Sunday in the Premier League at Anfield.