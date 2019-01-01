Junior Firpo flattered by Barcelona links but focused on Real Betis

The full-back says links with a move to Camp Nou are a compliment, but says he's happy playing for a great club at the moment

Junior Firpo is flattered to be linked to but is keeping his focus on .

The defender is said to be a target for champions Barca after impressing for Betis last term.

Junior, 22, was then part of the side that triumphed at the European Under-21 Championship.

The left-back would provide competition for Jordi Alba at Camp Nou but is not getting carried away with the Barca speculation.

"I'm not unsettled," Junior told Mundo Deportivo. "That news is coming out and the truth is that it is a compliment and a source of pride to be linked to important clubs such as Barcelona.

"But I am focused on Betis because it is my club and I also have huge gratitude because they have given me everything.

"I think it's a sign that I'm doing things right. I think I'm in a great club and in a great team and that has helped me a lot.

"Last season we had an inconsistent campaign but we had great victories in the league, we were close to reaching the final and we played in European competition.

"It went well for me and therefore that has helped me. But I insist, I am focused on Betis because that is precisely what has made me get here."

Junior, though, accepts a move to Barca could allow him to develop further.

"For me, Jordi is the best left-back in the world, a great player capable of defending and also attacking dangerously," he added. "If one day I play with him, apart from competing with him, I'm sure I could learn a lot by his side.

"What I cannot deny is that it is an honour and a source of pride to be associated with Barcelona, ​​which is a great club and has a great team. I am now at the top in Betis and what has to happen will happen."

Junior caught the eye during a goalscoring performance in Betis’ win against the Blaugrana last season at Camp Nou.

He said that match was a great advert for the Spanish game.

“The truth is I had a great game, I scored one goal and made another and we won,” he continued.

Article continues below

“The team played a great game and, regardless of who you support, for the spectator that Barca-Betis game was a show for how the two teams played and and for the offensive play that was seen.

“Surely people had a lot of fun.”