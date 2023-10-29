Jude Bellingham sends message to Luka Modric as Croatian makes 500th Real Madrid appearance in Clasico victory over Barcelona

Jude Bellingham congratulated Luka Modric on Instagram after the veteran made his 500th appearance for Real Madrid in a 2-1 victory over Barcelona.

Madrid win 2-1 against Barcelona

Bellingham scores twice

Modric makes record 500th appearance

WHAT HAPPENED? The Croatian midfielder is now in his 12th season with Real Madrid, having joined the team in 2012. Modric is one of the most accomplished midfielders of this generation and has received several honours with Los Blancos. As he came onto the pitch in the 63rd minute, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner marked his 500th appearance for Los Blancos. Bellingham, who was voted as the Player of the Match scored the winner for Carlo Ancelotti's side and took Los Blancos four points clear of Xavi Hernandez's men.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Modric also became the oldest player to play an El Clasico clash at 38 years and 47 days, he was joined in the record-making session by Barcelona's Lamine Yamal who became the youngest ever player to play a Clasico at the age of 16 years and 107 days old, a stark difference between the two generations.

WHAT NEXT? Modric will next be in action when Real Madrid take on Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, November 5.