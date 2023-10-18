WATCH: 'At 20, I was still drinking milk from my mum!’ - Bizarre Jude Bellingham comment from Italy legend Gianfranco Zola leaves England star & TV pundits in fits of laughter

Gianfranco Zola made a bizarre comment on Jude Bellingham following the Real Madrid star's brilliant performance in England's win over Italy.

Bellingham stole the show against Italy

Was awarded Man of the Match

Zola made a bizarre breast milk comment on Bellingham

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old was named Man of the Match after he won the penalty and set up Marcus Rashford for the second goal as the Three Lions marched to a 3-1 win over Italy to book a place at Euro 2024. While Bellingham was being interviewed by Channel 4, Chelsea and Italy legend Zola dropped a bizarre comment which left the England star in fits of laughter alongside pundits Joe Cole and Jill Scott.

"I have to say, it makes me laugh. At 20-years-old, I was still drinking milk from my mum!" Zola said.

The Italian icon added on Bellingham's performance: "When England were 1-0 down, he was resilient. He was always looking for something to happen. He created the penalty, he created the assist. His qualities are rare in certain players.

"I am very impressed. The way he speaks is one thing. The things he says are always very balanced and very calm. He said he is loving his football, he is loving learning, these are the things you want to hear from young players with talent. It’s the kind of mentality they need to have. I haven’t seen many 20-year-olds with his personality. He is so grounded with clear ideas."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham started his career with Birmingham City and went on to play for their U-18 side at the age of just 14. While Bellingham was honing his skills with the developmental teams, Zola was the manager of the senior side in 2016-17, which prompted the Italian legend to ask: "Where were you when I was at Birmingham? I would have played you when you were 12-years-old!"

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham will be back in action with Real Madrid against Sevilla on Saturday in a La Liga encounter.