Jude Bellingham produces incredible outside-of-the-boot assist for Joselu goal vs Girona - leaving Real Madrid team-mate Thibaut Courtois in state of awe

Jude Bellingham provided one of the assists of the season with a stunning pass to set up Real Madrid team-mate Joselu against Girona.

Bellingham provides stunning assist

Joselu converts to put Madrid ahead

Girona cut open by midfielder's class

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham produced a moment of magic for the Spanish giants in the 17th minute thanks to his sumptuous, outside-of-the-boot pass to the edge of the six-yard area before Joselu fired home to make it 1-0 to Madrid.

The pin-point delivery was immediately praised by the midfielder's injured team-mate, Thibaut Courtois, who tweeted: "What an assist mate," followed by a shocked face and a heart eyes emoji.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 20-year-old has been a revelation since moving to the Spanish giants this summer from Borussia Dortmund. The England international came with a great deal of hype and expectation following his £89 million ($112m) transfer but he has lived up to that billing with six goals and two assists in eight matches so far.

WHAT NEXT? After this Girona clash in La Liga, Madrid return to Champions League action on Tuesday when they take on Napoli.