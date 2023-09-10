'Not at our level' - Jude Bellingham assesses England's performance following disappointing Ukraine draw

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has commented on the Three Lions' disappointing 1-1 draw with Ukraine last night.

England drew 1-1 with Ukraine

"Not on our level" says Bellingham

Next match is friendly against Scotland

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham took to social media after the game to share his thoughts, posting on Instagram: "Not on our level but a point closer to Germany". It's a fair summary of the game. Despite the efforts of Saka, Kane, Walker (who scored the equaliser) and Co, England lacked a cutting edge and were sloppy at the back. However, it's an important point that means they remain unbeaten in qualifying for Euro 2024.

Instagram (judebellingham)

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England are still top of their qualifying group and on the right path when it comes to ensuring they make it to Euro 2024 in Germany. Southgate's side have 13 points from five matches, their closest rivals in Group C being second-placed Ukraine, followed by third-placed Italy.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? There will soon be a chance for England to right the wrongs of the Ukraine game, as they face Scotland in a commemorative international friendly at Hampden Park on Tuesday night. Even though the game won't contribute to the team's Euro 2024 qualification campaign, they will still be determined to get back to winning ways.