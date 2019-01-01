JSSL Professional Academy 7s: Atletico Madrid Femeninos remain unbeaten

The girls of the Spanish side are yet to lose after completion of the round robin stage...

In the girls group of the JSSL Professional Academy 7s 2019 tournament, 'Femeninos' are yet to lose a game after the round robin fixtures.

Unbeaten in five matches, the girls have scored 10 goals and conceded just twice having faced the likes of , and Chonburi.

Their two goals were conceded on Day One in the 2-2 thriller against . On Day Two, the young girls from Atletico recorded solitary goal wins over both Valencia and JSSL FC to remain on top of the standings with 13 points.

The semi-finals of the girls tournament will be held at Our Tampines Hub on Sunday, April 21.

Meanwhile, in the boys competition, , Valencia and are all tied on 10 points, ahead of the final round on Sunday.

Admission to the JSSL Professional Academy 7s at Our Tampines Hub is free.