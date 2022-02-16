Jota injury update: Liverpool star has ankle ligament pain, says Klopp

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has picked up an ankle ligament injury in the Champions League last 16 tie against Inter, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

Jota was substituted off Wednesday at San Siro after 45 minutes and was replaced by Roberto Firmino.

The Reds had only just returned several key players from injury and international duty before Jota's setback.

What has been said?

"I am happy with everything apart from Diogo [Jota] going off because of something around the ankle ligament," Klopp told BT Sport.

"He could play on so maybe that is a good sign. The ankle was swollen at the break so we had to change."

The bigger picture

Liverpool will be concerned about Jota given his contributions this season, though it was promising that they still played well in his absence.

The Reds scored twice in the second half to win 2-0, with Firmino bagging the opener.

"It was perfect how the boys reacted," Klopp said. "All of them want to start. All my respect for Jordan Henderson's performance today and Naby [Keita], who came on. Luis [Diaz] is so natural when he comes on so that is all very helpful.

"Bobby Firmino needed time to get in the game because he got the balls in the most difficult areas. After he scored the goal you could see the confidence back and all of a sudden the ball was our friend again."

