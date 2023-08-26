What a sacrifice! Josh Sargent taken off as USMNT forward picks up 'serious ankle injury' while scoring for Norwich

USMNT forward Josh Sargent left the pitch injured right after scoring for Norwich City against Huddersfield.

Sargent scored Norwich's opening goal

Picked up an injury right after scoring the goal

Lee Nicholls collided with the USMNT star

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwich star broke the deadlock in the 11th minute against Huddersfield but was substituted immediately. Huddersfield goalkeeper Lee Nicholls pushed the USMNT star from behind while trying to stop him from scoring after he rounded the 30-year-old.

Sargent found the back of the net for the third-straight league match for the Canaries.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Norwich manager David Wagner spoke postgame on the injury to Sargent, and the initial prognosis is not something U.S. Men's national team fans will want to see.

"Unfortunately, it looked like Josh Sargent conceded quite a serious ankle injury."

WHAT NEXT FOR NORWICH? The Canaries take on Bristol City on August 29 in a Carabao Cup second round tie and news on the extent of Sargent's injury will be determined.