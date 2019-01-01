Joseph Yobo praises Barcelona after Manchester United win

Luke Shaw’s own goal handed the Spanish giants a first leg advantage at Old Trafford in the last eight of the elite European competition

Former defender Joseph Yobo has lauded ’s performance in their 1-0 victory over in Wednesday’s first leg quarter-final game.

Luke Shaw’s own goal 12 minutes into the encounter proved decisive to hand Ernesto Valverde’s men an advantage going into the second leg.

We trail at the break but there's been plenty of positive signs for #MUFC! #UCL pic.twitter.com/aY4tVjpbGa — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 10, 2019

Although the 38-year-old who made seven appearances in the top European competition admitted the not-too-impressive performance from the Spanish giants, he has hailed the ‘professionalism’ and ‘mental’ strength of the side.

“They didn’t play their best game tonight but we saw a Barcelona side that was very professional”, Yobo said on SuperSports.

“They came here needing a result from it, and they just stuck their heads into it and got that win. It’s a good one for them to take back home.

“They looked a bit tired in the second period but credit to them, they remained mentally outstanding.”

The return leg will take place at Camp Nou on Tuesday, April 16.