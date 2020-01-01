Josee Nahi inspires Gyeongju to victory against Hwacheon KSPO

The Ivorian striker supplied the opening goal as her Korean side extended their winning run in Thursday's encounter

Josee Nahi scored her fourth South Korean WK-League goal of the season in Gyeongju’s 2-0 triumph over Hwacheon KSPO on Thursday.

Besides her goal, the Cote d'Ivoire international put up another impressive performance to help her Korean outfit subdue their hosts in securing their eighth consecutive win this season.

The Ivorian striker started the game having starred in her side's 3-1 victory against Boeun Sangmu in their last league outing.

The visitors started the encounter brightly with Nahi placing the second-placed side ahead after 15 minutes inside Hwacheon Stadium.

After a narrow first-half lead, Gyeongju guaranteed victory with Jeoun Eun-Ha's 55th-minute effort against Hwacheon.

Nahi, who has now scored four goals in 17 matches was in action for the duration along with Ines Nehry for Gyeongju this season.

The victory keeps Gyeongju in second spot on the WK-League table after gathering 42 points from 17 games and they remain four points behind leaders Hyundai Steel Red Angels WFC.

In their next fixture, they will aim to maintain their good run, at home against seventh-placed side Seoul WFC on September 28.