'I refused them' - Jose Mourinho reveals why he turned down attractive offers from Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli

Even though the 'Special One' was rumoured with a move outside Europe this summer, Jose Mourinho is expected to remain in charge of Roma this season.

Mourinho confirms Roma stay

Rejected Saudi offers

But says decision is not final

WHAT HAPPENED? Mourinho has revealed that he has turned down two substantial financial offers from Saudi Arabia in order to continue leading Roma. This summer has seen a host of big names tempted to the Saudi Pro League but Mourinho is staying put, for now at least.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Saudi? Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli. Yes. Before going to the meeting, I informed the owners, clarifying that I had no intention of accepting. At home I said exactly the same thing," he told the Corriere dello Sport. "On the one hand, I felt like a prisoner of the word given to the players in Budapest and to the fans after Spezia, mimicking the stay. But if you ask me if I didn’t accept just for this reason, I’d answer no, not just for this.”

The Special One was asked if it was a final decision and hinted he could change his mind in the future.

Article continues below

"It’s not final, no. In the past, I turned down the most incredible offer a manager has ever received when China offered me the national team and a club where all the internationals would play," he added. "An indecent economic proposal, out of this world and by all parameters."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho took over as manager of the Italian club at the beginning of the 2021–2022 season, guiding them to victory in the Europa Conference League. In his second season, he led the Italians to the verge of more European glory when Sevilla defeated them in the Europa League final on penalties.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)GettyImages

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MOURINHO? The Portuguese will have another crack at the Europa League this year with Dybala on his side. Roma begins their league campaign on Sunday, August 20, with a home game against US Salernitana.