Jorginho’s agent reacts to Juventus rumours and talk of Sarri reunion for Chelsea midfielder

The Brazil-born Italy international has seen a switch to Turin mooted, but he remains tied to a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge

The agent of midfielder Jorginho has sought to distance his client from reports suggesting that a reunion with Maurizio Sarri could be on the cards at .

The -born international is once again sparking transfer talk with another window open.

Frank Lampard is in the process of freshening up his ranks at Stamford Bridge.

More teams

It has been suggested that midfield departures could form part of that process, with the Blues eager to explore other options and free up funds.

Jorginho has spent two years in , having followed Sarri to west London from in 2018.

His creativity has been embraced at times, but he also fell out of favour as Chelsea secured a top-four finish in 2019-20.

That has helped to keep the rumour mill ticking over, with Sarri said to be keen on adding a familiar face to his title-winning squad in Turin.

Joao Santos admits that his client will always welcome the opportunity to work with a coach he knows well, but is also eager to point out that a long-term contract is in place at Chelsea.

Jorginho’s representative told Radio Kiss Kiss of the Juve links: “Sarri has never called Jorginho personally to talk about Juventus.

“I know there’s talk in the papers, but we have never had direct contact with Sarri or even director of sport Fabio Paratici.

“When the directors Paratici and Marina Granovskaia find an agreement, if they find an agreement, then and only then can I talk about the situation.

“Everyone knows there is a very strong rapport between Sarri and Jorginho after five years working together, I’d be a hypocrite to deny that, but I also want to remind you that Jorginho has three years left on his Chelsea contract.”

Article continues below

Santos is ruling nothing out when it comes to possible discussions between Juventus and Chelsea.

There has, however, also been talk of the Blues looking to move N’Golo Kante out of their ranks, with the Premier League heavyweights leaving themselves open to offers.

If the World Cup winner were to move on, then Lampard may decide to keep Jorginho and ensure that he boasts the required depth in his squad for challenges to be mounted on multiple fronts in 2020-21.