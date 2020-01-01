Jorginho's stellar penalty record 'was not normal' - Lampard backs Chelsea midfielder to regain confidence

The Italy international has missed twice from the spot this season after coming into the campaign with just one failure in his entire career

Frank Lampard has backed Jorginho to regain his confidence after the midfielder missed another penalty on Wednesday night.

Jorginho saw his spot-kick bounce off the post in the first half of 's encounter with Krasnodar, his second penalty miss of the season.

The international had only missed one penalty in his career prior to this season, but also failed to score from the spot against earlier this campaign.

Jorginho's miss did not damage Chelsea on the night as the Blues defeated the Russian side 4-0 to clinch their first Champions League win of 2020-21.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's Premier League match with , Chelsea boss Lampard said it was only natural that Jorginho wouldn't see his stellar penalty record continue.

"With Jorginho, if you're going to take penalties as regularly as he does - and I did - you're going to miss some," Lampard said. "You might actually miss a couple because of the level of goalkeeper and the pressured situation.

"It was not normal that he had such a great record - it was unique and stood out. I've got no worries with his confidence and he shouldn't have. I'm not concerned about that at all but I'll speak to him about it myself."

After Wednesday night's match, Lampard admitted that there would be discussions over who would be Chelsea's top penalty taker moving forward with Timo Werner netting from the spot in the second half against Krasnador.

"Jorginho has had an incredibly successful rate of scoring penalties in his career, particularly at Chelsea," Lampard said on Wednesday. "My feeling is that when you take as many penalties as he does there can be periods when you can miss one or two. I've experienced that as a player.

"I've no problem at all with his style of taking them because of the success he has had and Timo Werner I know is very capable of taking penalties, as we saw. We have other players that can do it so I'll talk with them afterwards to see how we move forward, but we have good takers at the club."