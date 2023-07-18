Jordi Alba to Inter Miami is a done deal! Ex-Barcelona star to reunite with Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in MLS

Jordi Alba is braced to join his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami.

Alba set to sign for Inter Miami

Will join former team-mates at MLS side

Suarez could become fourth ex-Barca man

WHAT HAPPENED? After both Messi and another former Barca player, Sergio Busquets, agreed high-profile deals to join the MLS franchise, which is part-owned by David Beckham, it seems another is set to tread the path from the Nou Camp to Miami.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Fabrizio Romano, Alba will be Miami's next signing, with an agreement to snap up the left-back all sorted. The 34-year-old departed Barcelona at the end of the 2022-23 season bringing a trophy-ladened spell to an end.

AND WHAT'S MORE: And there could be a fourth former Barcelona star at Inter Miami by the end of the summer, with the club lining up a deal to sign Luis Suarez. The striker, formerly a forward ally of Messi's, is currently plying his trade for Brazilian club Gremio.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? It seems another move for an ex-Barcelona player, in Suarez, may be the next priority for the increasingly ambitious MLS franchise.