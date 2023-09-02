WATCH: How's your luck?! Jordan Pickford scores comical own goal against Sheffield United as ball cannons in off his back

Jordan Pickford scored a comical own goal as Everton took on Sheffield United on Saturday.

Pickford unlucky to concede

Ball cannoned off his back

Gave Blades a 2-1 lead

WHAT HAPPENED? Pickford was unfortunate to score an own goal on the stroke of half-time. Cameron Archer took aim from range and hit the post, but his shot cannoned out and struck the England goalkeeper on the back, then trickled over the line. The goal gave the Blades a 2-1 lead before half-time, although Arnaut Danjuma equalised early in the second half.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Everton have struggled immensely thus far this season and came into the game without a point on the board. Such an unfortunate concession perhaps sums up their difficulties.

WHAT NEXT? Everton are next in action next weekend, against Arsenal.