Jordan Ayew's late goal gives Crystal Palace the derby win over West Ham United

The Ghanaian player found the back of net late on as the Eagles claimed all the derby spoils on Saturday evening

Jordan Ayew scored for the third time in the Premier League this season as claimed a 2-1 win over London rivals .

The first half was a drab affair with no goal action, but things came to life after the break, with Sebastian Haller giving the Hammers the lead in the 54th minute.

Patrick van Aanholt went on to equalise for the visitors nine minutes later.

Following a VAR check, the goal which was initially ruled offside has been awarded after it was deemed that Martin Kelly was onside when he headed the ball across goal for Ayew to tuck home

It looked like both sides were going to share the spoils until Ayew popped up for the winner three minutes from time, tapping in from Martin Kelly's knockdown ball. The goal was initially ruled out by the assistant referee for offside, but VAR corrected the decision.

Jordan's older brother, Andre, was also on the scoresheet on Saturday for in the Championship, but his side lost 2-1 to .

It's Palace's fourth league win of the season from eight games, and the first time they've won back-to-back matches.

Crystal Palace move up to fourth, after Jordan Ayew scores a late goal

The result moves them up to fourth place, level on points with third-placed .

Roy Hodgson's men have a date with at Selhurst Park after the international break in a fortnight.