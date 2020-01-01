Jordan Ayew’s Crystal Palace end winless streak with victory over Newcastle United
Jordan Ayew was on display for 90 minutes as Crystal Palace saw off Newcastle United 1-0, ending a seven-game winless run in the Premier League stretching back to Boxing Day.
Since that 2-1 home win over West Ham United in which Ayew both scored and assisted, the Eagles have drawn four and lost three.
On this occasion, left-back Patrick van Aanholt was the man to make the difference.
30: Another good Palace move. Jordan Ayew collects Joel Ward’s header before striking it straight at Dubravka.— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 22, 2020
🦅 0-0 ⚫️⚪️#CPFC | #CRYNEW
Newcastle full-back Valentino Lazaro was given a straight red card in added time for a professional foul.
Ayew had a superb game despite not scoring, producing seven shots out of which five were on target.
48: Jordan Ayew hits the post!— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 22, 2020
🦅 1-0 ⚫️⚪️#CPFC | #CRYNEW
He was successful in all his six dribbles and defensively contributed one tackle and three inceptions.
Palace leapfrog Newcastle in 13th place as a result of the win and will next head to the south coast to battle Brighton and Hove Albion on February 29.