African All Stars

Jordan Ayew shatters 39-year record at Old Trafford with Crystal Palace opener

Last updated
Comments()
Getty Images
Two Ghana internationals were involved in the goal which put the Eagles ahead in Manchester

Jordan Ayew has given Crystal Palace their first lead against Manchester United in a Premier League fixture at Old Trafford.

Ayew fired Roy Hodgson's men ahead in the 32nd minute after linking up with compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp's header.

Article continues below

The goal ended the Eagles' abysmal 39-year run without a lead at Old Trafford, with David Swindlehurst last managing the feat in 1979.

Editors' Picks

Crystal Palace will be aiming to protect the lead as they seek their first win of the season in Manchester. 

They suffered a 1-0 loss to Sheffield United last Saturday after settling for a goalless draw against Everton in their league opener.

Close