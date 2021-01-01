Jordan Ayew: Ghana striker expresses Crystal Palace worry on poor streak

The forward is unhappy by their underwhelming performances in the early moments of recent matches

Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew has expressed concern about their poor start to matches following Saturday's 3-0 home loss to Burnley in the Premier League.

The Eagles suffered their second straight defeat in six days as Johann Gudmundsson's fifth-minute strike, Jay Rodriguez's 10th-minute effort and Matthew Lowton's goal two minutes after half-time secured full points for the away side at Selhurst Park.

The defeat follows a 2-0 away loss to Leeds United, whose opening goal came in the third minute, and a 2-1 comeback win over Newcastle United whose match opener came from Jonjo Shelvey in the second minute.

"It’s been two or three games now we’ve conceded in the first 10 minutes. It’s difficult – it’s not the best way to start a game. We need to keep working hard and make sure on Monday we put it right [against Brighton and Hove Albion]," Ayew has told his club's official website.

"I just feel like conceding two goals within the first 10 minutes is a big mountain to climb. Obviously, we just made the game difficult for ourselves – we need to focus on the next game, do our best and put things right.

"It’s still fresh," he said. "I can’t tell you what exactly was wrong. We have to look at ourselves and try to put things right against Brighton because it’s a big game and we have to win that game."

The defeat has left Palace 14th on the league table after 24 rounds of matches.

Deployed on the right-wing, Ayew lasted the entire duration of the fixture which was his 20th league appearance of the season. He has started in 13 of the games, scoring once and assisting two other goals.

The 29-year-old will be hoping to keep his starting place for Monday's encounter with Brighton, his chances highly boosted by the injury absence of compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp and Cote d'Ivoire winger Wilfried Zaha.

Ayew’s run of games will be good news for Ghana coach CK Akonnor who will be counting on the attacker for next month's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying double-header against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.