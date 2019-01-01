Jonathan Lewis added to USMNT training camp roster

Gregg Berhalter has called in a 29th player for his training camp ahead of a friendly against Jamaica on June 5

forward Jonathan Lewis has been added to the U.S. national team's training camp roster ahead of a June 5 friendly against .

Lewis, 21, was not part of Gregg Berhalter's initial 28-player team, which also does not include Christian Pulisic or Tyler Adams, who were both given time off to recover following the end of the season.

Acquired by the Rapids in a trade in early May, Lewis has stepped in with the side and made an immediate impact, with the club having run off three wins a draw and one loss in the five matches since his arrival.

Lewis has chipped in with a pair of goals and an assist along the way while adding a weapon on the wings for the Rapids to turn to.

“He’s an important piece for us,” Rapids midfielder Kellyn Acosta told the Denver Post. “He has added a dimension we didn’t have before. You can see his qualities come out, and he’s playing with a ton of confidence.”

Having been named as part of Berhalter's preliminary Gold Cup roster, the winger now joins the initial 28-man list released ahead of Wednesday's friendly.

The will face Jamaica before taking on in Cincinnati on June 9 in the final pre-Gold Cup tuneup. The Americans open their 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup on June 18 against Guyana in Minnesota.

The roster deadline for the 2019 Gold Cup is set at midnight on June 5, marking the friendly against Jamaica as the last evaluation before Berhalter is to submit the final 23-player list to Concacaf.

Here is the USMNT roster for the friendly against Jamaica:

GOALKEEPERS: Sean Johnson ( ), Tyler Miller (LAFC), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC)

Article continues below

DEFENDERS: Cameron Carter-Vickers ( Hotspur/ENG), Omar Gonzalez (Club Atlas/MEX), Nick Lima ( ), Aaron Long ( ), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga ( /ENG), Tim Ream ( /ENG), Antonee Robinson ( /ENG), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS: Michael Bradley ( /CAN), Duane Holmes ( /ENG), Sebastian Lletget ( ), Weston McKennie ( /GER), Djordje Mihailovic ( ), Cristian Roldan ( FC), Wil Trapp ( SC); Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

FORWARD: Jonathan Amon (Nordsjælland/DEN), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC/CAN), Paul Arriola ( ), Tyler Boyd (Vitoria Guimares/POR), Joe Gyau (Duisburg/GER), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Josh Sargent ( /GER), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC), Jonathan Lewis ( )