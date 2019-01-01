Johnny Acosta parts ways with East Bengal
Costa Rican central defender Johnny Acosta Zamora confirmed that he will not be extending his contract and has left East Bengal.
The 35-year-old broke the news on his Instagram handle on Tuesday.
Acosta had joined the Kolkata club in July 2018, right after participating in the FIFA World Cup in Russia, where he was a regular starter for Costa Rica. His signing created quite a stir in the Indian transfer market as he was also the first big-name acquisition after investors Quess Corp came on board at East Bengal.
Today I want to thank this great club that I was part of this season, Quess East Bengal. I feel very fortunate to have been part of the club where I only received samples of affection and respect. I say goodbye happy and with the satisfaction of knowing that in each game I gave the best of me, I sweated my shirt with the aim of providing my best version in each game. The objective will always be the same, but now with another course. Thanks to the great support of their fans to whom I thank in the same way all the love given in this time, I carry them in my heart, they are the best. Thanks for everything. @eastbengalfc
The defender lived up to the expectations and became an overnight sensation among the club fans. He made his debut for East Bengal in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) 2018 Kolkata derby. He marked his arrival at the club by scoring a goal against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan.
Acosta went on to play 18 matches in the I-League and created a solid defensive partnership with Spanish central defender Borja Gomez Perez.
At the end of the ongoing season, there were rumours going around that the Costa Rican would not be a part of East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez's plans for next season.