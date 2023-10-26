WATCH: John Tolkin bends it like Beckham! Red Bulls star scores stunning free kick in MLS Playoff opener vs Charlotte FC

- Defender scores brilliant set piece
- Red Bulls win 5-2
- Goal comes after heroic penalty on Decision Day
WHAT HAPPENED? Tolkin scored an absolutely fantastic free kick in Wednesday's Wildcard clash with Charlotte FC, giving his side a 2-0 lead. The goal came after Elias Manoel opened the scoring in the 10th minute, with Tolkin's stunner coming 16 minutes later to give the hosts a commanding lead. Manoel, meanwhile, ended up completing a hat trick as RBNY thrashed Charlotte 5-2.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal comes just days after Tolkin played hero for the Red Bulls, helping them keep up their MLS Playoff streak. With his side needing a win, Tolkin stepped up and buried a penalty kick against Nashville SC, earning them a spot in the postseason.
WHAT NEXT FOR THE NEW YORK RED BULLS? The red Bulls are set to play Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati in the Round One best-of-3 series now.