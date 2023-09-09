'Mase is proper Chels' - John Terry jumps to the defence of Chelsea academy product Mason Mount after controversial summer move to Man Utd

John Terry has leapt to the defence of Chelsea academy graduate Mason Mount following his controversial move to Manchester United.

Chelsea fans unhappy with Mount's move

Club legend Terry defends midfielder

Hasn't hit ground running at Old Trafford

WHAT HAPPENED? Mount left Chelsea for a reported fee of £60 million ($75m) in the summer after spending 18 years at the club, with his decision to join rivals United irksome for the club's fanbase. Terry, who made 492 appearances for the Blues in a 19-year spell between 1998 and 2017, has defended Mount's decision to leave.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at an event on Friday, as quoted by Simon Phillips, Terry said: “Mase is proper Chels through and though. There's always two sides to a story and I know the other side to it. I’m not going to air that tonight but there’s another side to the story. Let’s not be too harsh on Mason when he comes back [to Stamford Bridge with Man Utd].”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mount has endured a difficult start to life at Old Trafford. His performances alongside Bruno Fernandes in United's midfield have come under great scrutiny and, to make matters worse, Mount currently finds himself sidelined through injury - although he'll likely be back after the international break.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOUNT? He'll be hoping to get himself back to full match fitness before United's Premier League campaign resumes at home to Brighton next Saturday.