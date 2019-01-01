John Obi Mikel makes honest Middlesbrough admission despite Hull City win

Britt Assombalonga’s strike helped the Smoggies clinched their second victory in nine games at the Riverside Stadium

John Obi Mikel is not satisfied with the performance of despite a 1-0 win over in Saturday’s Championship game.

A first-half strike from international Britt Assombalonga helped Tony Pulis’ men clinch their second win in nine games and first home victory since February.

The win saw the Smoggies climb to the seventh place in the log, one place adrift of promotion play-off spot after gathering 64 points from 42 games.

And the international who captained the side in the encounter has praised his colleagues despite admitting their not-too-impressive showing.

"I think the first half was a really good game," Mikel told club website.

“Maybe we could have killed it with one or two more goals. But we had to dig deep, it was one of those where we didn't play really well but the guys put in a shift and we got the three points."

The former midfielder who joined the Championship side in January has made 14 league appearances.

He will hope to help Middlesbrough continue on the winning ways when they take on on Friday.