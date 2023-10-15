Joao Palhinha alternative: Bayern Munich consider shock move to sign Man City outcast Kalvin Phillips in January

Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips could be looking to leave in January after failing to break into the first team under Pep Guardiola.

Bayern looking for a midfielder

Could look at Man City's Phillips

Fulham's Palhinha was first priority

WHAT HAPPENED? Bundesliga champions Munich are, The Mirror reports, among the clubs considering the signing of the England international. The midfielder has started only two Premier League games since completing his £45 million move from Leeds in July 2022, and he has played just 70 minutes in the top-flight this season. In the summer, Bayern had Phillips on their shortlist before deciding to go for Joao Palhinha of Fulham in a failed move.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defending Premier League champions are rumoured to once more be open to the idea of a loan exit, but considering that Phillips hasn't yet established himself in Manchester, a permanent transfer could be preferable.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

Stats Perform

WHAT NEXT? Phillips is currently involved with the England national team and will likely feature in their Euro qualifier against Italy on October 17.