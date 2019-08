Joao Felix limps off in Atletico debut

The teenager had won a penalty after a scintillating run before waling off the field after 65 minutes of his Spanish debut

Joao Felix has limped of the field in his debut, after suffering an apparent ankle injury.

The international joined Atleti in a €120m (£113m/$142m) deal over the summer but was unable to finish his debut, being replaced by another new boy in Marcos Llorente after 65 minutes.

Felix had won a penalty earlier in the game after a mazy dribble, but Alvaro Morata missed the spot-kick.