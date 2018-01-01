Juventus defender Cancelo has knee surgery

Juventus will likely be without Joao Cancelo for some weeks after he had surgery to correct a meniscus problem.

Joao Cancelo has undergone successful surgery on his right knee, Juventus have confirmed, and will be out through the end of 2018.

The defender picked up the injury before the club's Champions League group stage finale against Young Boys on Wednesday.

Already qualified for the knockout round, Juventus lost the game 2-1 to the Swiss club, progressing nevertheless as group winners thanks to Manchester United's defeat to Valencia.

While initial reports suggested Cancelo had avoided serious injury, he instead was forced to undergo a medial selective meniscectomy at the Clinica Sedes Sapientiae in Turin on Friday.

The full-back is expected to be out of action until at least the middle of January.

"Cancelo has a problem with his medial meniscus and will undergo surgery and return after the break," Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri told reporters on Friday.

That will mean Cancelo will miss out on Juventus' clashes with Torino, Roma, Atalanta and Sampdoria through the end of December, when Serie A goes on its winter break.

However, he is also a doubt for the Juventus' Coppa Italia match against Bologna on January 12 as well as the Italian Super Cup against AC Milan four days later.

The full-back's best chance for returning may be when Serie A resumes on January 19, with Juventus hosting Chievo.

Cancelo has been one of Juve's standout performers since joining from Valencia in a €40 million deal (£36m/$45m), following a loan last season with Inter.

He has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Allegri's side, contributing a pair of assists.

Juventus also may be without the services of Juan Cuadrado for a time, as Allegri confirmed surgery is also a possibility for the attacker.

"With regards to Cuadrado, we need to assess whether or not a small surgery will be needed," Allegri added.

The Serie A leaders, who have won 14 and drawn one of their first 15 league games this term, face city rivals Torino on Saturday. Juventus are currently eight points ahead of second-place Napoli.