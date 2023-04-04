Jesse Marsch under consideration for Leicester City job following Brendan Rodgers' dismissal

Former Leeds manager Jesse Marsch is reportedly a candidate for the newly-vacant Leicester job.

Marsch candidate for Leicester job

Rodgers sacked on Sunday

Leicester 19th in Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? Leicester sacked Brendan Rodgers this week, ending his four-year stay in charge of the Foxes. The club is considering several candidates as they look to pick the right manager to help them avoid relegation, and one of them is Marsch, according to Fabrizio Romano.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Rafa Benitez is another coach linked with Leicester, but the veteran manager isn't the only one the club is eyeing. Leicester are also looking at several managers that come from the Red Bull system, with Marsch named alongside Oscar Garcia and Ralph Hasenhuttl as candidates.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Marsch has been out of work since being dismissed by Leeds United in February. The American coach recently stated that he is taking time to reassess his future, having been linked with the USMNT job as well as a return to the club game in Europe.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEICESTER? Following Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Aston Villa, Leicester sit 19th in the Premier League and face a massive fight to stay in the top flight. Up next is a match against Bournemouth on Saturday ahead of a visit to Manchester City on April 15.