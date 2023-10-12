Jerome Boateng to keep training with Bayern Munich U23s despite club refusing to sign him as defender rejects Russia and Brazil moves

Jerome Boateng will reportedly continue to train with Bayern Munich U23s, after rejecting offers from Brazil and Russia.

WHAT HAPPENED? The central defender had been training under Thomas Tuchel since the beginning of October as the club sought defensive cover. However, the German champions faced severe criticism from their fans, who even threatened to boycott the match against Freiburg if they acquired the centre-back, who has previously been involved in a court case over domestic abuse.

After the backlash, Bayern confirmed that the club will not re-sign the defender.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the refusal, Boateng will now continue to train with the U23 team to remain match-fit, reports Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany. The defender might also train occasionally with the first team after the international break.

It was reported that the defender had offers from Brazil and Russia but he chose to knock them back in favour of trying his luck with the Bavarians.

WHAT NEXT? Bayern Munich will return to action against Mainz on October 21 after the international break.