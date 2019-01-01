Gbamin makes debut in Everton’s stalemate with Crystal Palace

The Ivory Coast international made his first appearance for the Goodison Park outfit as a first-half substitute against the Eagles

Jean-Philippe Gbamin made his maiden appearance for in their 0-0 draw with in Saturday’s opening Premier League game.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined the Toffees on a five-year deal from German side last week.

Gbamin was handed his first appearance by manager Marco Silva at Selhurst Park moments before the half-time break, replacing Andre Gomes who was forced off in the tie due to an injury.

45' Blues forced into a change just before the break - and it's a debut for Jean-Philippe Gbamin as Gomes is withdrawn.



Hopefully nothing serious for André, but enjoy your first taste of the Premier League, JP! 💪 #CRYEVE



🦅 0-0 🔵 — (@Everton) August 10, 2019

The international produced a decent performance in his cameo appearance to help the Toffees avoid defeat despite being a man short after Morgan Schneiderlin was sent off in the 78th minute.

Crystal Palace paraded international Jordan Ayew for 65 minutes before he was replaced by Ivorian winger Wilfried Zaha while Cheikhou Kouyate was an unused substitute.

Article continues below

Gbamin, who made 86 league appearances during his stay with Mainz, will hope to secure a starting role when Everton take on in their next league game on August 17.