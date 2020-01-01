JDT unveils new home and away kits for 2020 season

The 6-time Malaysia Super League champions stay true to their famous red and blue while the away iteration pays homage to the brand new stadium.

In a big launch party done yesterday, Johor Darul Ta'zim unveiled their latest kit designs from giant sports equipment manufacturers, Nike for the 2020 season.

The home kit as usual is a mix of blue and red that shows the traditional colours of the team while the away kit is reflective of the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium colour with gold lining symbolising their success.

The new 2020 home kit has more blue vertical lines cutting through the front of the kit compared to the 2019 version while it was a complete switch from the purple away kit for last season.

At the same time, it was also revealed that the Nike sponsorship has been extended until 2023 with the deal covering the two major teams in and Premier League, all the way down to the Under-12s.

