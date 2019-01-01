JDT the big winners at the 2019 National Football Awards

Johor Darul Ta'zim bagged 12 of the 17 major honours at the ABK held on Friday night with forward Safawi Raside retaining the MVP award.

Six-time champions Johor Darul Ta'zim dominated the ABK with over 70% of the awards were won by the club or their players. Safawi Rasid was obviously the big winner on the night, retaining his Most Valuable Player award as well as picking up the Best Forward award.

Hariss Harun and Diogo Luis Santo picked up the Best Import awards in the ASEAN and Overall categories while JDT were also crowned as the Best Team of the 2019 season in which they also added the to their trophy cabinet.

The major surprise in the entire ceremony was undoubtedly when 's Dollah Salleh was given the gong in the Best Coach category, beating 's Aidil Sharin who won the this season and 's B. Sathianathan who incredibly got his team to a third place finish in the league.

What say the winners

Safawi Rasid - "I want to become better and do more than what I've done in this season or in the past. I'm only 22 and if I get the chance to go abroad, I will go. But only with the best wishes of Tunku Mahkota Johor because he's been the one taking care of me. It is not easy to be consistent but for sure I will be aiming for a hattrick of this award."

Akhyar Rashid - "I've gained a lot of experience since my move to JDT, especially getting to play in the AFC . For next year, I want to challenge myself to get a place in the starting line-up even though I know there are many good players there."

Dollah Salleh - "It was quite surprising for me to learn that I've won because Pahang didn't win any trophies this season. It is not known yet what my future plans are, even with Pahang. We will have to wait and see how it goes. But of course if given a choice, I would like to stay on."

Farizal Marlias - "Thank you to MFL and the jury who voted for me. I would like to thank my team mates, my coaches as well as Tunku Mahkota Johor who all helped me to get this award. I'm not someone who thinks about breaking records, I only want to be consistent and performed to the best of my abilities to help my team."

Shahrul Saad - "I did not expect to win tonight because Corbin and Matt have both done very well. There were some games that I did not play well but that only makes me more motivated to recover and do better. For now I've not made any decision to leave so next year I will still be with ."

Mohamadou Sumareh - "It's been a long season and we did rather well despite not winning any trophies. No doubt that Azam and Brendan are one of the best. This is for all of us. For sure, I'm staying at Pahang next year because I want to win at trophy with the team."

Full list of winners:

Most valuable player: Safawi Rasid (JDT)

Best forward: Safawi Rasid (JDT)

Best midfielder: Mohamadou Sumareh (Pahang)

Best defender: Shahrul Saad (Perak)

Best goalkeeper: Farizal Marlias (JDT)

Best coach: Dollah Salleh (Pahang)

Most promising player: Akhyar Rashid (JDT)

Best ASEAN import: Hariss Harun (JDT)

Best import player: Diogo Luis Santo (JDT)

Golden boot: Fernando Rodriguez (Kedah)

Most popular player: Safawi Rasid (JDT)

Best team: JDT

Best supporters: JDT

Best social media: JDT

Best website: JDT

Local top scorer (Super League): Safawi Rasid, 8 goals (JDT)

Top scorer (Super League): Kpah Sherman, 14 goals ( FC)

