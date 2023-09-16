Jarell Quansah: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explains decision to start young defender against Wolves with Trent Alexander-Arnold out injured

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has explained why he has decided to give Jarell Quansah his full debut for the club against Wolves on Saturday.

Quansah to make full Premier League debut

Trent Alexander-Arnold injured for the Reds

20-year-old to play against Wolves

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp has explained that he believes Quansah is ready to make the step up to the first-team, having impressed throughout pre-season and twice come on as a substitute this term. He plays primarily as a centre-back, meaning it is likely that Joe Gomez will slot into the right-back role vacated by Alexander-Arnold's injury.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told TNT Sports: "I think it's pretty big but we try to make as little fuss of it as possible because I think he has shown in pre-season and in the two games where he came on, how good a player he is. I think it makes the most sense when we deal with it pretty naturally so we put him in the team yesterday and let him go, and now let's hope that he can enjoy it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Quansah has been with Liverpool since the age of five and has been capped at youth level by England up to the Under-20 squad. He spent part of 2023 on loan at Bristol Rovers, but Klopp has clearly seen enough to give him his full debut.

WHAT NEXT? Quansah will hope to make a real impression against Wolves as he looks to nail down a spot in the first XI.