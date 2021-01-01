'Jamshedpur switched off' - Owen Coyle rues lapses in concentration in defeat to Kerala Blasters

Jamshedpur boss Owen Coyle said that the goalkeeping error by TP Rehenesh in the second half cost his team...

A 10-man team beat Jamshedpur 3-2 in the 2020-21 clash at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Sunday.

Jamshedpur, who remained fifth on the table with 13 points from 10 matches, couldn't stop Blasters from taking full points despite the numerical advantage.

The first half witnessed end-to-end football played between both the sides but individual errors and lapses in concentration cost the Men of Steel.

More teams

After the game, head coach Owen Coyle blamed a lack of concentration for the loss.

"We were up for the game and I think because you get the extra man advantage, one or two lapses in concentration gifted the goals. (We had) numerous chances to score. 10 or 11 men, f you give away a soft goal, then you'll be punished.

What we did is we switched off, there was a lack of concentration and individual errors. One or two players switched off. People tend to over analyse the situation. We tend to make mistakes and paid a heavy price for that," he added.

Jamshedpur goalkeeper TP Rehenesh pulled out a stunning save to deny Jordan Murray in the first half but committed to a howler which resulted in a goal in the second. His coach Coyle, however, showed faith in him to pick himself up and get back into the game.

"I think TP has been outstanding this season. Ultimately, when a goalkeeper makes a mistake, that results in a goal. That has cost us a point tonight. But listen we will pick him up and we will go again. He needs to mentally strong and go again. As simple as that," Coyle said.

Nerijus Valskis scored a brace for Jamshedpur but Coyle refuted suggestions that his team is too dependent on the 2019-20 Golden Boot winner.

"People have stepped up. Valskis scores goals, Stephen Eze scores goals. Other boys have hit the woodwork today. Of course, others can step up."