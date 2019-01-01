Jamal Haruna: Bordeaux sign Ghanaian teen from Wafa

The 18-year-old is set to spend the next four seasons in France after sealing a transfer on Friday

youth international Jamal Haruna has completed a transfer to French side Girondins de .

The 18-year-old joins the Navy Blue and Whites from local side Wafa on a four-year deal.

He will start his Bordeaux adventure with the reserves.

"The club [Bordeaux] is pleased to announce the arrival of Jamal Haruna! The player is engaged for four years with the Girondins and joins the reserve team," the Ligue 1 side have announced.

"Jamal Haruna strengthens the FC Girondins de Bordeaux reserve team! The 18-year-old will stay with the club until June 2023.

"This lively and technical winger arrives from Ghana's West African Football Academy (Wafa) and will continue his progression under the colours of the Navy Blue and Whites with the reserve team.

"The club is delighted to welcome this young talent.

"Welcome to Bordeaux, Jamal!"

In 2016, Haruna trialled with , and after spending time with the Ghana national U17 team, the winger is currently a member of the U20 team.

He featured for Wafa in the Ghana Special Competition last season.

