Despite having earlier announced their intention of signing Jafri Chew, Kedah in the end decided against completing the signing.

In a press conference held on November 27, the 22-year old was one of the players announced by the club as their new signings, although it was made with the disclaimer that the signings will only be completed pending medical tests.

On Saturday, Kedah vice president Anas Hafiz Mustaffa announced that Jafri has not passed his fitness test, hence will not be signed by the club.

"It is not an easy decision to make, but our priority is on preparing the team early for the coming season, which begins with the qualifying stages of the AFC on January 21," wrote Anas as published by the club's social media.

The former FC man meanwhile reacted badly through his own social media. In an Instagram story, he wrote several comments on the matter:

"Announcements made so proudly, but all come to naught in the end.

"So eager at first, yet at the end Facebook knows of the termination first and discarded like rubbish.

"Twisting their words like a snake.

"May God bring success to your team."

