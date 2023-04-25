Jadon Sancho lacking 'arrogance' to deliver for Man Utd and must stop 'overthinking', warns Louis Saha

Jadon Sancho lacks the “arrogance” required to deliver for Manchester United and needs to stop “overthinking” things, says Louis Saha.

Winger signed for £75m

Yet to live up to expectations

Challenged to be more selfish

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international winger has failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford since completing a £75 million ($94m) transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2021. Sancho mustered just five goals during his debut campaign for United, and has only managed to match that return through 32 appearances this season. Saha is looking for the 23-year-old to play with more belief, with forwards requiring a selfish streak that allows them to act on instinct.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former United striker Saha has told Betfred of Sancho and how he can fulfil potential in Manchester: “He has to fight, he has to give more and he knows that. He should be hurt by the criticism regarding his performances and despite having so much quality, maybe his main issue is overthinking what the opposition is going to do. Players like Jadon need arrogance to perform and show their quality and I’m still a huge supporter of him and it’s not fair to assume that he’s not going to start producing. He’s a brilliant player, but mentally he has to stop thinking so much. He needs to believe in his body, in his speed and in his team-mates.

“When your team-mates are either less creative or tired during a game, then you look to players such as Jadon to perform. Jadon needs to get back to the basics of his game, not overthink things and naturally things should begin to go in his favour.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho fell out of favour completely under Erik ten Hag earlier this season, with United’s Dutch coach forcing him to train away from the rest of the first-team group, but he has returned to favour in 2023 and successfully converted his penalty in an FA Cup semi-final shootout win over Brighton on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT? United, who may be without talismanic midfielder Bruno Fernandes after seeing him pick up an untimely knock, will be back in Premier League action on Thursday when taking in a trip to Tottenham.