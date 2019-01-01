Jade Boho, Asisat Oshoala nominated for Liga Iberdrola Player of the Week award

The Africans are in the race to bag a reward for their impressive displays for Logrono and Barcelona

Logrono's Jade Boho and 's Asisat Oshoala have been nominated for the Liga Iberdrola Player of the Week 24.

The Equatorial Guinea and international were nominated alongside Yiyi of , whose brace inspired her side to a 3-0 win over Albacete.

Equatorial Guinea's Boho scored her third goal in four consecutive games - each against Malaga, and Madrid.

The 32-year-old's injury-time effort in Saturday's 2-1 against Madrid helped Logrono off the relegation zone and will be hoping to claim the prize.

On the other hand, Oshoala's opener inspired Barcelona to a 2-0 win at leaders in front of a world club record of 70, 739 spectators in Madrid.

The three-time African Women's Player of the Year has now scored five goals in five appearances for the Catalans since arriving in in February.

Article continues below

The African duo are the fourth to be nominated for the coveted prize this season after American-Nigerian Toni Payne in December and Zambia's Barbara Banda in January.

The winner of the Liga Iberdrola League Player of the Week award will be decided by fans votes.

Both Africans are faced with different destinies as Boho will hope to help to struggle Logrono escape relegation, while Oshoala will look to inspire Barcelona to league success.