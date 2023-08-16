Jack Grealish revealed there would be no boozy celebrations for him and his Manchester City team-mates after lifting the UEFA Super Cup in Athens.

City lifted UEFA Super Cup after overcoming Sevilla

Grealish was at centre of Champions League celebrations

No parties this time as team focus on Newcastle test

WHAT HAPPENED? Jack Grealish revealed that Pep Guardiola has banned his Manchester City players from any excessive celebrating after they overcame Sevilla on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup. Grealish and his team-mates jetted off to Ibiza immediately after winning the Champions League before a boisterous title parade. The England winger continued partying throughout the summer. But with the champions facing Newcastle on Saturday, City will have to tone down their celebrations.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Nah, he put a ban on that," Grealish told TNT Sports after City beat Sevilla 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in Athens. "Listen, we'll go home tonight, eat some nice food, and chill. We've got another game in... what day is it? Three days. Recovery, and then back to to the Premier League."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Grealish also said Guardiola had made it clear to the players that the Super Cup was no exhibition game and drummed into them the importance of winning it in order to further swell City's trophy cabinet. "Unbelievable. The manager made it so clear how much he wants Man City to win this trophy... You can see what it means now," Grealish added. "This club has been so successful and this is one that we've been waiting for because we won the Champions League."

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Guardiola's side host Newcastle on Saturday and then play at home to Fulham on September 2.