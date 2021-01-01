Iwobi tests negative for Covid-19 ahead of Nigeria’s Afcon qualifier against Lesotho

The 24-year-old has been confirmed to be free from the coronavirus and would be in contention for the Super Eagles clash against the Crocodiles

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi has tested negative for the Covid-19 ahead of Nigeria’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against Lesotho on Lagos on Tuesday evening.

The 24-year-old missed the Super Eagles’ 1-0 victory over the Republic of Benin at Stade Charles de Gaulle, in Porto Novo on Friday.

The versatile midfielder could not play a part in the encounter after testing positive for the coronavirus but has now returned a negative result.

The 24-year-old watched as the three-time African champions cruised past their West African neighbours in Porto Novo with Genk forward Paul Onuachu scoring the only goal of the encounter.

Iwobi has been a key member of the Super Eagles since making his debut for the side in 2015 after switching his allegiance to England.

The midfielder has made 44 appearances for the West African country, scoring nine goals, amid other dazzling performances.

The 24-year-old will be expected to help the Super Eagles extend their lead at the top of the Group L table when they face the Crocodiles at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The midfielder has four goals in the qualifiers and now has a chance to increase his tally against the Crocodiles.

The news of Iwobi testing negative for Covid-19 will be a big relief for Everton as he will be expected to feature for the Premier League side when they take on Crystal Palace after the international break.

The former Arsenal star has been a consistent performer for the Toffees this season, featuring in 31 games across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

His contribution has helped the Goodison Park outfit to their current eighth spot on the Premier League table after gathering 46 points from 28 games.

Iwobi teamed up with the Toffees in the summer of 2019 and has continued to play a key role for the Goodison Park outfit.